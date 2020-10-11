People walk 90 miles across the UP for the People for the Heart of Water Walk

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - People of all backgrounds gathers this weekend for the People of the Heart of Water Walk and Indigenous Peoples' Day.

“This is our second people of the heart water walk. We started this last year and this is our second year and we’ll continue it for 7 years,” said Terri Denomie Gichigamikwe, a participant

According to Kathleen Smith, an organizer of the walk, the Water Walk is meant to bring awareness to our water.

“'Nibi' is what we call it in our language. And so, what we do is we advocate for good, clean water, and with our Tribe, Keweenaw Bay Indian Community having a treatment as a state for the water, which is the first in the state of Michigan for our tribal people.”

The group began their walk Saturday from Baraga and plan to walk a total of 90 miles.

“We’ll be walking 30 miles today and we’re averaging 3 miles and hour so about a 10 to 11 hour walk today,” said Gichigamikwe.

And once the walk begins, Gichigamikwe says they cannot stop.

“Once the water is lifted it never stops – it’s overflowing. So, when we lifted it this morning, it wont stop until tonight and we do that by handing off like a relay system.”

And the walk goes beyond raising awareness for clean water.

“It’s just a wonderful way of bringing everyone together and help break down that cultural barrier. We also walk for those who can’t be here right now that are singing and praying for us,” said Smith.

If you missed this year’s walk, Smith says The People of the Heart of Water Walk will continue for the next 7 years.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.