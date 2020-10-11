Norway veterans park gets a new name and statue

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - It was a day filled with emotion and joy at the corner of Main Street and 7th Avenue in Norway.

People from the community, including veterans, came together for a naming ceremony and statue reveal for a renovated veterans park next to the city’s American Legion building. The park’s new name is Viking Square, and the statue is...you guessed it...a Viking.

City Manager Ray Anderson explained that this particular statue was in the lobby of City Hall for a while, and he felt it had a rightful place in the park.

“We’ve had it for three years,” Anderson said. "It was in my City Hall. So we are very excited to get it out of there and into the park.”

One of the leaders of the event was Michigan State Senator Ed McBroom, who helped unpack two flags that he hopes will be raised in the park. He also led a rendition of “America The Beautiful”, with event attendees singing along as a tribute to veterans in the area.

When people drive or stop by the park, Senator McBroom says they should not only understand the community’s Scandinavian heritage, but also veterans' sacrifices.

“We have a lot of families here that have lost loved ones in various conflicts,” McBroom said, "and continue to sacrifice their loved ones' time and treasure to be in conflicts now.”

Anderson says a flagpole and mural are expected to be added to the park, as well as other features.

“Some planting still has to come up,” Anderson mentioned. "We have some light posts that are going to go up. Our electric department is going to put those up. And, some benches and tables. Those types of things.”

Senator McBroom believes it is very important for today’s generation to recognize the name of the park as a way to teach the youth about some of Norway’s history.

“I always think it really comes down to the opportunity,” he explained, "for us as adults to share with the next generation who comes and asks, ‘Why is this named that way?’”

With the Viking statue in its new spot and the park given its new name, people around the area can enjoy the symbolism of Scandinavian heritage while saluting the veterans.

