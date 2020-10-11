Advertisement

Norway veterans park gets a new name and statue

Park officially opens next to the city’s American Legion building.
Flag in the Veteran's Memorial Park
Flag in the Veteran's Memorial Park(Ryan Osborne)
By Matt Price
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - It was a day filled with emotion and joy at the corner of Main Street and 7th Avenue in Norway.

People from the community, including veterans, came together for a naming ceremony and statue reveal for a renovated veterans park next to the city’s American Legion building. The park’s new name is Viking Square, and the statue is...you guessed it...a Viking.

City Manager Ray Anderson explained that this particular statue was in the lobby of City Hall for a while, and he felt it had a rightful place in the park.

“We’ve had it for three years,” Anderson said. "It was in my City Hall. So we are very excited to get it out of there and into the park.”

One of the leaders of the event was Michigan State Senator Ed McBroom, who helped unpack two flags that he hopes will be raised in the park. He also led a rendition of “America The Beautiful”, with event attendees singing along as a tribute to veterans in the area.

When people drive or stop by the park, Senator McBroom says they should not only understand the community’s Scandinavian heritage, but also veterans' sacrifices.

“We have a lot of families here that have lost loved ones in various conflicts,” McBroom said, "and continue to sacrifice their loved ones' time and treasure to be in conflicts now.”

Anderson says a flagpole and mural are expected to be added to the park, as well as other features.

“Some planting still has to come up,” Anderson mentioned. "We have some light posts that are going to go up. Our electric department is going to put those up. And, some benches and tables. Those types of things.”

Senator McBroom believes it is very important for today’s generation to recognize the name of the park as a way to teach the youth about some of Norway’s history.

“I always think it really comes down to the opportunity,” he explained, "for us as adults to share with the next generation who comes and asks, ‘Why is this named that way?’”

With the Viking statue in its new spot and the park given its new name, people around the area can enjoy the symbolism of Scandinavian heritage while saluting the veterans.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Drive-thru flu immunization clinic in Kingsford

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Matt Price
People able to drive up and get vaccinated before flu season starts.

News

Fall Bazaar in Gwinn cut short because it was ‘too cold’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Two vendors set up inside until Dis n Dat closed at 4 p.m.

News

UPDATE: 126 COVID-19 cases reported Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Michigan reported 1,522 new cases Saturday.

News

Downtown Marquette Farmers Market in October: Open Saturdays rain or shine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
The outdoor in-person market will take place every Saturday at The Marquette Commons from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 31.

Latest News

News

Non-profit organization hosts voter registration rally in Downtown Marquette

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
The rally aimed to register eligible voters to vote and raise awareness on a local level about the upcoming election.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: 77 COVID-19 cases reported Friday, 1 new death

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT
|
By Alissa Pietila
Michigan reported 1,095 new cases Friday.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Coronavirus

Delta County health officials urge community to wear masks

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT
|
By Grace Blair
Public Health Delta Menominee Counties says the seven day average is at an 11 percent positivity rate.

News

COVID-19 outbreak at Bay Pines Detention Center

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
All 32 juveniles at Bay Pines Center must quarantine due to contact tracing or testing positive for COVID-19.

News

Guns and ammunition businesses affected by COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT
|
By Matt Price
Slow manufacturing and distribution of hunting supplies negatively impacting stores.