Mild and breezy Sunday in the U.P., as the southeast winds point toward the next system to come early Monday

Winds gusting over 25 mph in some areas.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 1:56 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
High pressure will continue moving east of the U.P. Sunday, with the winds shifting to a strong southeasterly flow. Gusts can exceed 25 mph in some areas. The SE wind will also help produce patchy Lake Michigan-effect clouds, and this can result in mostly cloudy skies at times over the southern counties. The next front is expected to arrive and bring rain over the Western U.P. early Monday morning. A colder airmass works its way into the U.P. late next week, with subfreezing overnight temperatures and mixed rain-snow possible.

Sunday: A mix of clouds & sun, mild and breezy with gusts over 25 mph

Highs: 60

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of rain

Highs: 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

Thursday: A mix of clouds & sun, colder

Highs: 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain & snow

Highs: 40

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed rain & snow

Highs: 40s

