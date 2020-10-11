Four Seasons Tea Room in Houghton moves to carry-out only for two weeks

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Four Seasons Tea Room in Houghton has gone back to carry-out orders only after the spike of cases in the county.

Andrea Schuldt, co-owner of the Four Seasons Tea Room, says her mother is part of the reason they decided to do carry out only.

“We’ve decided to do this partially because I have a 91-year-old who lives with us and we want to be really cautious about things. I know numbers are way up here and it doesn’t seem like many if you look at the numbers but if you do the percentages, it’s kind of scary.”

Four Seasons will do carry-out only for the next 2 weeks and will continue to take online and phone orders.

