Drive-thru flu immunization clinic in Kingsford

People able to drive up and get vaccinated before the start of flu season.
(Will Thomas)
By Matt Price
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A drive-thru community immunization clinic was set up by the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department in the parking lot of Kinsford Middle and High Schools.

People were able to drive up and get vaccinations with flu season right around the corner and the COVID-19 Pandemic still ongoing.

Health Officer Daren Deyaert said it was important for the shots to be distributed during these unprecedented times.

“The more flu shots we can get out to prevent some of those people from having to be in a hospital is what we are trying to do right now," Deyaert stated.

“It’s really important [to get a shot], considering the pandemic and everything," said vaccine recipient Jacob Allen. "It’s just to make sure that everybody is not getting sick.”

Deyaert says everyone should get their flu shot as soon as possible by either making an appointment with a local clinic or county health department.

