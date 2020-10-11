Advertisement

Catholics gather for Eucharistic Procession held in Marquette

Eucharistic Procession in Downtown Marquette
Eucharistic Procession in Downtown Marquette(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Catholic believers gathered Sunday afternoon for a Eucharistic Procession that coincided with the national Coast to Coast Rosary rally.

The celebration was dedicated to five mysteries of respect for life and to end abortion, protecting religious freedom, peace and healing of homes, families, communities and an end to the pandemic, an end to religious persecution and the conversion of the country.

The procession started in prayer, then Bishop John Doerfler led the members of the church through the streets of Downtown Marquette from Baraga Street to 5th Street to Washington Street.

“This is a privileged opportunity to profess our faith, to give honor and glory to God and to pray for God’s blessings on our country,” Bishop Doerfler said.

Around 3:30 p.m. they returned back to St. Peter Cathedral for a Holy Hour and a patriotic Rosary.

