UPDATE: 126 COVID-19 cases reported Saturday

Michigan reported 1,522 new cases Saturday.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 126 coronavirus cases Saturday.

The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

  • Baraga: 3 cases
  • Delta: 10 cases
  • Dickinson: 51 cases
  • Gogebic: 6 cases
  • Houghton: 9 cases
  • Iron: 5 cases
  • Marquette: 29 cases
  • Menominee: 10 cases
  • Schoolcraft: 3 cases

As of Saturday, Oct. 10 at 3:30 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 3,335 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 1,360 are considered recovered and 51 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 32 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Oct. 8. Eight of those patients are in the ICU. Data wasn’t updated Oct. 9 or Oct. 10.

Baraga County Memorial Hospital has one patient with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has three patients, and one more in the ICU. Helen Joy Newberry Hospital has one patient, but none in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has three patients, and three in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 16 patients and five in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 117,400 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 2.37 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Oct. 10.

Michigan reported 1,522 new cases Saturday. So, the state’s total cases are up to 134,656. Fifteen new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 6,891 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 104,271. The statewide recovery total is updated weekly on Saturdays.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

