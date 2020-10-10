Superior Central names Adam Ely as new Boys Varsity Basketball Head Coach

EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WLUC) -

The Superior Central Cougars Boys Basketball team has named Adam Ely as their newest coach. Ely, an MSHS alum has spent 14 years coaching basketball at different levels, most recently as the Boys JV head coach for the Gwinn Modeltowners.

The announcement made in a press release Saturday morning. The following quotes were included as well.

“I am looking forward to bringing a top to bottom program to Superior Central and building it into a consistently successful program," said Ely. "I am looking forward to maximizing our student athletes. I want to not only be able to be successful on the court but represent the program, school, and community as well.”

“We had a great discussion with Adam about basketball and leading our student athletes,” said SC Athletic Director Kristine Bray. “He shares a very similar philosophy of athletics as our district does."

“As a district, we are excited to add Coach Ely to our athletic staff. He is driven, enthusiastic, and has a passion for the game. I’m looking forward to where he can potentially take our program,” said Bill Valima, SC Principal/Superintendent.

