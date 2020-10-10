Advertisement

NMU trained Greco-Roman Wrestlers Earn National Titles

NMU wrestler Benji Peak celebrates after winning a national title.
NMU wrestler Benji Peak celebrates after winning a national title.
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (NMU) -

Northern Michigan University National Training Site Greco-Roman wrestler Benji Peak topped his first senior podium at the Senior Nationals this weekend in Coralville, Iowa.

Competing at 67 kg, Peak dominated his opponents, outscoring them 46-0 in five matches. His performance also earned him the Outstand Wrestler award for the competition.

In Peaks' final match of the day, he faced Calvin Germinaro of the Minnesota Storm. Peak scored early with a take down and a leg foul against Germinaro, earning four points. Peak gained four additional points with a throw to take the match 8-0.

Earning a senior title for the third time in his career was Kendrick Sanders. Sanders won the 77 kg weight class by winning five matches, four of which came from technical falls.

In his title match, Sanders faced World Team member Pat Smith of the Minnesota Storm. Sanders scored a four-point throw. He followed that up with two gut wenches, improving his score by an additional four points, to take the match 8-0.

The NMU squad also pick up an eighth place finish from Duncan Nelson in the 67 kg weight class. Nelson started the day strong, earning a 12-7 win over Ridge Lovett of the University of Nebraska. Nelson next faced the number one seed Nolan Baker of Alpha Wrestling Academy, falling 0-4. That loss sent him to the consolation round, where he wrestled up to the eighth-place match.

