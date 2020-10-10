Advertisement

Iga Swiatek wins Women’s French Open Final

2020 French Open
2020 French Open(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARIS (AP) -

Iga Swiatek has beaten Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 in the French Open final to become the first Polish tennis player to win a Grand Slam singles championship.

Swiatek is 19 years old, unseeded and ranked just 54th. She never had won a tour-level tournament until now.

Kenin is a 21-year-old American who was trying to claim her second major title of 2020 after winning the Australian Open in February. She was 16-1 in Grand Slam matches until Saturday.

But Kenin ran into the talented Swiatek, who is the first woman to win the title at Roland Garros without dropping a set since Justine Henin in 2007.

