Fall Bazaar in Gwinn cut short because it was ‘too cold’

Flea Market Style Fall Bazaar at Dis n Dat in Gwinn
Flea Market Style Fall Bazaar at Dis n Dat in Gwinn(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - What started as eight or nine vendors in the parking lot of Dis n Dat, turned into two vendors keeping warm inside at the Fall Bazaar on Saturday.

The flea market-styled outdoor bazaar included products like home-made soaps, wizards wands, and crocheted goods.

Assistant manager, Nicole Lemay anticipated 70 degree weather for the festivities, but the it turned out to be a cloudy 45 degree day.

“We had some food going,” Lemay said. “We had drinks and stayed social distancing and it just got too cold. By 12, people just started packing up. It was too cold, but it was a great turn-out at 10 o’clock this morning.”

The other two vendors stayed at the Bazaar until closing at 4 p.m Saturday.

Dis n Dat is planning on opening their back room to vendors each weekend to set up their home businesses in the near future.

