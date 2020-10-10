Downtown Marquette Farmers Market in October: Open Saturdays rain or shine

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It was a brisk and cloudy Saturday at the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market. Still, the weather showed little to no effect upon the busy turnout.

“[C]ould be 60 mph winds but we’re still going to be battening down the hatches. We are here, rain or shine (every Saturday) until the end of October,” said Market Manager Sara Johnson.

Vendors on site offered a variety of goods -- including fall produce such as squash and pumpkins; coffee, kombucha, jam, handcrafted art and also body oils.

The market, sponsored by the Marquette Downtown Development Authority, will transition to its online marketplace system starting in November to accommodate the Late Fall Market season.

“It allows our vendors to still have the season that they were expecting. And it allows our community to still have access to fresh, locally-grown food and those handmade, artisan crafts for the holidays,” Johnson said.

The Late Fall Market season will run from November 7th to December 19th.

