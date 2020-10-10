Advertisement

Downtown Marquette Farmers Market in October: Open Saturdays rain or shine

The outdoor in-person market will take place every Saturday at The Marquette Commons from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 31.
The outdoor in-person market will take place every Saturday at The Marquette Commons from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 31.
The outdoor in-person market will take place every Saturday at The Marquette Commons from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 31.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It was a brisk and cloudy Saturday at the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market. Still, the weather showed little to no effect upon the busy turnout.

“[C]ould be 60 mph winds but we’re still going to be battening down the hatches. We are here, rain or shine (every Saturday) until the end of October,” said Market Manager Sara Johnson.

Vendors on site offered a variety of goods -- including fall produce such as squash and pumpkins; coffee, kombucha, jam, handcrafted art and also body oils.

The market, sponsored by the Marquette Downtown Development Authority, will transition to its online marketplace system starting in November to accommodate the Late Fall Market season.

“It allows our vendors to still have the season that they were expecting. And it allows our community to still have access to fresh, locally-grown food and those handmade, artisan crafts for the holidays,” Johnson said.

For online marketplace information: CLICK HERE

The Late Fall Market season will run from November 7th to December 19th.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: 126 COVID-19 cases reported Saturday

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Michigan reported 1,522 new cases Saturday.

News

Non-profit organization hosts voter registration rally in Downtown Marquette

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The rally aimed to register eligible voters to vote and raise awareness on a local level about the upcoming election.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: 77 COVID-19 cases reported Friday, 1 new death

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Michigan reported 1,095 new cases Friday.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Delta County health officials urge community to wear masks

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Public Health Delta Menominee Counties says the seven day average is at an 11 percent positivity rate.

News

COVID-19 outbreak at Bay Pines Detention Center

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
All 32 juveniles at Bay Pines Center must quarantine due to contact tracing or testing positive for COVID-19.

News

Guns and ammunition businesses affected by COVID-19

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Slow manufacturing and distribution of hunting supplies negatively impacting stores.

State

Michigan mink farm tests positive with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
There has also been a confirmed case in Wisconsin.

State

Militia members arraigned on terrorism charges

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
In total, 19 state felony charges were filed by AG Nessel against seven individuals known to be members of the militia group Wolverine Watchmen or associates of Wolverine Watchmen.

Coronavirus

MDHHS issues Emergency Order updating gathering, capacity restrictions, mask requirements, worker protections

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Friday’s order comes under a legal authority enacted by the Michigan Legislature after the Spanish Flu of 1918 specifically to deal with epidemics.