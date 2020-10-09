Advertisement

West Iron County schools to resume in-person classes Monday

The district superintendent confirmed that students would return to face-to-face instruction on Oct. 12.
The West Iron County High School (WLUC Photo)
The West Iron County High School (WLUC Photo)
By Alyssa Jawor and TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - West Iron County schools are set to resume in-person classes Monday.

The superintendent Chris Thompson confirmed that students would return to face-to-face instruction on Oct. 12, after the West Iron County School board of education held a meeting Friday morning, and came to that decison.

In a statement, Thompson provided TV6 with he said, " we understand there are many perspectives to the decision, but the board and district felt that it was important to get kids back to a school setting for their education."

According to Thompson, students will still have the option for virtual learning if they want.

