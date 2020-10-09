Advertisement

Vulcan resident gets home updates from Habitat for Humanity, friends, neighbors

Pam Dallapiazza has lived in a house, in Vulcan, for over 30 years. Now, she’s the latest recipient of home repairs from the Habitat for Humanity Menominee River affiliate.
Pam Dallapiazza walks in her home, as some neighbors and volunteers finish staining her house.
Pam Dallapiazza walks in her home, as some neighbors and volunteers finish staining her house.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VULCAN, Mich. (WLUC) -Helping those who need it the most is a motto for Habitat for Humanity.

“Overwhelmed, very thankful and grateful. This is my family home,” said the homeowner, Pam Dallapiazza, standing with her daughter McKenna.

Dallapiazza has lived in this house in Vulcan for over 30 years. Now, she’s the latest recipient of home repairs from the Habitat for Humanity Menominee River affiliate.

“I went to see Nancy, and right away there was a plan put in place for us to get help,” she said.

The group’s executive Director Nancy Pellegrini, says this year, 6 homes have been completed. This work, on Lake Mary Drive, was done by friends and neighbors.

“They would do anything for their neighbors, especially Pam,” said Nancy Pellegrini, the Habitat for Humanity Menominee River Affiliate director.

Pellegrini said the repairs included replacing infrastructure and siding due to rotting and also staining. The project has taken about 2 weeks.

“I love being out on the job site, and having a tool a paint brush, something in my hands,” added Pellegrini.

The entire crew of volunteers Friday, was women. The group is always looking for volunteers to help with their projects. You can call the habitat office at (906) 779-5377 if you would like to be involved.

