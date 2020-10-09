Two cars involved in crash on US-41

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - At least one person was injured in a crash involving two vehicles on US-41 in South Marquette.

It happened at 8:00 tonight right across from the Department of Natural Resources office.

One car was on its side next to the Iron Ore Heritage Trail, while another car had significant damage.

Few details are being released tonight, but Marquette City Police said at least one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Chocolay Fire Department, as well as the Marquette Sheriff’s Department and State Police were on the scene.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

