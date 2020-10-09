Sayklly’s selling breast cancer awareness chocolates

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’ve got a sweet tooth and want to help out a good cause, you might want to check out Saykllys in Marquette Township. The shop is raising money and awareness this month about breast cancer.

Saykllys has teamed up with the Superior Health Foundation to sell special chocolates in the shape of breast cancer awareness ribbons. They’re available in dark and milk chocolate and in a six pack mix of both.

“They take the money that we raise and they donate back to breast cancer patients here in the U.P., all across the U.P. which I think is really awesome, that all the money stays here locally, and what we’re doing is donating all of the proceeds,” said Sayklly’s Manager Ellie Soper.

Sayklyys is open, but with a limit of 10 people in the building at a time. They also have curbside pickup available. The chocolates will be on sale for the rest of the month.

