Republic bar identified as possible COVID-19 exposure site

REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - A bar in Republic has been identified as a possible COVID-19 exposure site.

According to the Marquette County Health Department, through contact tracing efforts, the Pine Grove Bar located at 286 Front Street in Republic has been deemed a possible COVID-19 exposure site.

The MCHD is recommending anyone who visited the bar on October 3 from 6:00 p.m. to close (2:00 a.m. Oct. 4) monitor for symptoms and contact your doctor if you have symptoms.

The health department recommends continued following of social distancing, regular hand washing and wearing a face mask in public. They also recommend against sharing personal items like cell phones and water bottles.

