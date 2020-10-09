Advertisement

Republic bar identified as possible COVID-19 exposure site

The Pine Grove Bar located at 286 Front Street in Republic has been deemed a possible COVID-19 exposure site by the Marquette County Health Department.
Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - A bar in Republic has been identified as a possible COVID-19 exposure site.

According to the Marquette County Health Department, through contact tracing efforts, the Pine Grove Bar located at 286 Front Street in Republic has been deemed a possible COVID-19 exposure site.

The MCHD is recommending anyone who visited the bar on October 3 from 6:00 p.m. to close (2:00 a.m. Oct. 4) monitor for symptoms and contact your doctor if you have symptoms.

The health department recommends continued following of social distancing, regular hand washing and wearing a face mask in public. They also recommend against sharing personal items like cell phones and water bottles.

More Marquette County COVID-19 information can be found at www.mqthealth.org.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

