Rain and wind stir up the U.P. Friday morning, but warming up to a sunnier afternoon ahead

A low pressure system from southern Manitoba approaches the Western U.P., generating strong southerly winds and bands of rain with embedded thunderstorms. Drier air works in from the west by midday, with mainly the eastern half of the U.P. seeing a chance of rain in the afternoon. The strong south wind accelerates warming with high temperatures expected in the upper-60s and 70s throughout the region. High pressure builds early Saturday, resulting in a cooler and mild weekend in the U.P. under variable cloudiness.

Friday: Isolated rain showers over the eastern counties, otherwise partly sunny. Warm and breezy south winds with possible gusts over 30 mph

Highs: 70

Saturday: Partly cloudy, cooler and breezy northwest winds gusting over 20 mph

Highs: 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild

Highs: 60

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of rain

Highs: 60

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 60

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

Highs: 50s

