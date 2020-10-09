Rain and wind stir up the U.P. Friday morning, but warming up to a sunnier afternoon ahead
Afternoon temps reaching 70 degrees with winds gusting over 30 mph from the south.
A low pressure system from southern Manitoba approaches the Western U.P., generating strong southerly winds and bands of rain with embedded thunderstorms. Drier air works in from the west by midday, with mainly the eastern half of the U.P. seeing a chance of rain in the afternoon. The strong south wind accelerates warming with high temperatures expected in the upper-60s and 70s throughout the region. High pressure builds early Saturday, resulting in a cooler and mild weekend in the U.P. under variable cloudiness.
Friday: Isolated rain showers over the eastern counties, otherwise partly sunny. Warm and breezy south winds with possible gusts over 30 mph
Highs: 70
Saturday: Partly cloudy, cooler and breezy northwest winds gusting over 20 mph
Highs: 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild
Highs: 60
Monday: Cloudy with a chance of rain
Highs: 60
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
Highs: 50s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 60
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
Highs: 50s
