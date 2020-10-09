Plan on a Significant Cooldown to Begin the Weekend
Then Look for a Rainy Beginning to the Work Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Saturday: Cooler, a period of cloudiness giving way to more sunshine as the day wears on
Highs: mainly 50s
Sunday: Sun mixed with some patches of clouds, becoming breezy
Highs: low 60s west, mid to upper 50s east
Monday: Showers likely
Highs: 50s to near 60 in the far eastern U.P.
The showers on Monday will signal the beginning of a major pattern shift to colder temperatures across Upper Michigan as the week progresses.
