Advertisement

Plan on a Significant Cooldown to Begin the Weekend

Then Look for a Rainy Beginning to the Work Week
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Saturday: Cooler, a period of cloudiness giving way to more sunshine as the day wears on

Highs: mainly 50s

Sunday: Sun mixed with some patches of clouds, becoming breezy

Highs: low 60s west, mid to upper 50s east

Monday: Showers likely

Highs: 50s to near 60 in the far eastern U.P.

The showers on Monday will signal the beginning of a major pattern shift to colder temperatures across Upper Michigan as the week progresses.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Rain and wind stir up the U.P. Friday morning, but warming up to a sunnier afternoon ahead

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
Afternoon temps reaching 70 degrees with winds gusting over 30 mph from the south.

Forecast

Another Breezy Warmup is Expected Friday

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for the evening of October 8, 2020

Forecast

Dry air into the mix produces mostly sunny skies in the U.P. Thursday afternoon

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:23 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Increasing cloudiness overnight Thursday ahead of an approaching front.

Forecast

High Pressure Building into the U.P. Means More Sunshine Thursday

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for October 7, 2020

Latest News

Forecast

Chance for lake effect rain showers today, with drying and still-cool temps on tap for Thursday

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:05 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Rain chances to diminish in the eastern U.P. by midday Thursday.

Forecast

Cooler, Breezy Conditions Expected Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for the evening of October 6, 2020

Forecast

Partly cloudy and mild Tuesday, taking a stormy turn into the evening

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Increasing clouds in the Western U.P. by the afternoon as a cold frontal system approaches.

Forecast

Plan on Mild Temperatures Tuesday with Less Wind

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for October 5, 2020

Forecast

Wind of change Monday in the U.P.: Sunny breaks, warmer temps and breezy

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Strong southwest winds can reach gusts over 30-mph into midday ahead of an approaching storm from the west.

Forecast

Look for a Windy Warmup on Monday

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for October 4, 2020