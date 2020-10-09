Plan on a Significant Cooldown to Begin the Weekend

Saturday: Cooler, a period of cloudiness giving way to more sunshine as the day wears on

Highs: mainly 50s

Sunday: Sun mixed with some patches of clouds, becoming breezy

Highs: low 60s west, mid to upper 50s east

Monday: Showers likely

Highs: 50s to near 60 in the far eastern U.P.

The showers on Monday will signal the beginning of a major pattern shift to colder temperatures across Upper Michigan as the week progresses.

