Non-profit organization hosts voter registration rally in Downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Social Justice for Us held a voter registration rally in Downtown Marquette Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

As part of the SmoothUP Art grand opening, anyone could stop by to grab free pizza, enjoy the artwork and become a registered voter.

The event aimed to raise awareness on a local level about the upcoming election. There were stations set up with multiple options to register.

“They have a paper option where you can take it home and do it yourself and an online option as well,” SmoothUP Art owner, Jeremiah Jenkins said. “So being able to do that. A lot of people don’t have service. A lot of people’s Internet been cut off. So, just being able to provide that service definitely has helped for a lot of people in the community.”

Once the registration was completed, citizens received goodie bags. Newly registered voters could also enter a raffle to win a few prizes. The proceeds will go to Social Justice for Us non-profit organization.

