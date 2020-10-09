Music in the Mine tonight

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second annual Music in the Mine, a concert put on by Michigan Technological University, is happening tonight — with a few important changes.

The concert is still taking place where it did last year, the Quincy Mine Hoist House, and the event takes full advantage of the space. The various compositions being performed have been selected for both their musical quality and the effect they will produce in the unique acoustic space of the Hoist House. Some of the musicians will even change place during the concert, playing in different spots around the House to add to the sound of certain pieces.

However, unlike last year, the concert will not feature a live audience, but will instead be streamed over Facebook Live and the MTU arts website. The musicians will still play in the Hoist House, just to an empty room, and to cameras streaming, hopefully, to a wide remote audience.

Facilities Manager Tom Wright was enthusiastic about the collaboration between the Quincy Mine and the concert, saying, “We view this place a community resource, and we hope that with this concert, and other events, we can continue to contribute to and provide a meaningful place for the community as a whole.”

Quincy Mine also has a number of events coming up for the Fall and Winter seasons. The annual Haunted Mine Tour will still be happening this year, with attendees asked to stay in their cars and move through the Haunted Mine set-up to keep in line with COVID regulations.

The mine is also planning to keep its tours running year-round during 2020. This is a newer addition to the Mine’s schedule, though a welcome opportunity for anyone looking for something to do during the colder months.

You can find a link to Music in the Mine’s events page, complete with livestream links, here.

