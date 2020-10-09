Advertisement

Marquette’s Haunted Hayride postponed this year

Anyone who already purchased a car pass, individual tickets or apparel will be refunded on Oct. 9, by My North Ticket sales.
Marquette's Haunted Hayride. FILE.(WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular Halloween event has been canceled for the 2020 season.

According to a post on the Marquette’s Haunted Hayride page, the event has been postponed until 2021.

“The world is a scary place right now, COVID numbers keep going up and despite all of our efforts to enforce safety for all, I simply cannot guarantee the safety, health and well being of our volunteers and our beautiful community,” the post said. “With that, I cannot take the slightest chance of endangering anyone.”

The organizers said they are "looking forward to scaring the spit out of everyone in 2021!”

It is with great regret that I must inform everyone of the postponement of this years MQTHHR. This was not an easy...

Posted by Marquette's Haunted Hayride on Friday, October 9, 2020

