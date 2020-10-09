Marquette’s Haunted Hayride postponed this year

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular Halloween event has been canceled for the 2020 season.

According to a post on the Marquette’s Haunted Hayride page, the event has been postponed until 2021.

“The world is a scary place right now, COVID numbers keep going up and despite all of our efforts to enforce safety for all, I simply cannot guarantee the safety, health and well being of our volunteers and our beautiful community,” the post said. “With that, I cannot take the slightest chance of endangering anyone.”

Anyone who already purchased a car pass, individual tickets or apparel will be refunded on Oct. 9, by My North Ticket sales.

The organizers said they are "looking forward to scaring the spit out of everyone in 2021!”

It is with great regret that I must inform everyone of the postponement of this years MQTHHR. This was not an easy... Posted by Marquette's Haunted Hayride on Friday, October 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.