Advertisement

Hurricane Delta: FEMA deploys additional workers, resources to Gulf Coast

A neighbored that was hit by Hurricane Laura is seen ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)
A neighbored that was hit by Hurricane Laura is seen ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)(Gerald Herbrt | AP)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Nearly 500 additional federal responders have been deployed to the Gulf Coast to assist in the response to Hurricane Delta.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been authorized by President Trump to provide personnel and emergency protective measures to several counties and parishes in Louisiana and Mississippi. FEMA says a request from Alabama is currently under review.

According to the agency, FEMA has pre-staged over 5 million meals, more than 4.5 million liters of bottled water, and more than 270 generators. Blankets, tarps, roof sheeting, and cots are also available to each affected state, based on need and requests to the agency.

“FEMA has been in Louisiana for months,” said Assistant Administrator for FEMA’s Field Operations Division John Rabin. “Since Hurricane Laura hit almost 6 weeks ago, we have had a significant presence of FEMA employees to help respond to and recover from Laura.”

Experts are calling this a record setting hurricane season. For the sixth time, people in Louisiana are fleeing their homes while emergency officials ramp up response efforts. Hurricane Delta is expected to hit areas that have already been ravaged by Hurricane Laura in August. Local officials are also under the pressure of balancing evacuations and the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s a lot of challenges that we’ve seen during this hurricane season,” said Rabin. “The biggest one is ‘how do we operate in a covid environment?’ We have to make sure we are doing everything we can to help them recover in an environment that is challenging.”

Delta is expected to make landfall Friday evening. For information on how to apply for FEMA assistance, you can visit FEMA.gov.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Militia members arraigned on terrorism charges

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
In total, 19 state felony charges were filed by AG Nessel against seven individuals known to be members of the militia group Wolverine Watchmen or associates of Wolverine Watchmen.

Coronavirus

MDHHS issues Emergency Order updating gathering, capacity restrictions, mask requirements, worker protections

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Friday’s order comes under a legal authority enacted by the Michigan Legislature after the Spanish Flu of 1918 specifically to deal with epidemics.

News

Vulcan resident gets home updates from Habitat for Humanity, friends, neighbors

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Pam Dallapiazza has lived in a house, in Vulcan, for over 30 years. Now, she’s the latest recipient of home repairs from the Habitat for Humanity Menominee River affiliate.

News

Marquette’s Haunted Hayride postponed this year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Anyone who already purchased a car pass, individual tickets or apparel will be refunded on Oct. 9, by My North Ticket sales.

State

Additional food assistance for 350K Michigan families extended through October

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Michigan previously approved the additional food assistance for March through September – and now that is being extended for the month of October with approval from the USDA.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Republic bar identified as possible COVID-19 exposure site

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The Pine Grove Bar located at 286 Front Street in Republic has been deemed a possible COVID-19 exposure site by the Marquette County Health Department.

News

DNR’s Eastern UP Citizens’ Advisory Council to meet virtually Oct. 20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The council is scheduled to receive updates on the DNR land strategy, the status of white-nose syndrome in U.P. bat populations and wildlife division updates on hunting season projects, among others.

News

Former Menominee County sergeant enters plea

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Former Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Brian Helfert agreed to plead guilty to an added count of Attempted Accosting for Immoral Purposes.

News

Crystal Falls mayor urges Iron County community to continue with precautions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Iron County is getting back to in-person school Monday, but the county is still working to slow the spread.

Sports

Forest Park vs. North Dickinson football game canceled Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The Forest Park Trojans versus North Dickinson Nordiques 8-man football game scheduled for Friday evening has been cancelled.

Back to School & Beyond

West Iron County schools to resume in-person classes Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor and TV6 News Team
The district superintendent confirmed that students would return to face-to-face instruction on Oct. 12.