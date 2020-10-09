Advertisement

High-risk COVID-19 exposure site identified in Pickford

LMAS says the event organizers are not cooperating with the case investigation.
Possible COVID-19 exposure.
Possible COVID-19 exposure.(WLUC/CDC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:01 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A recent men’s retreat in the eastern Upper Peninsula has been identified as a high-risk COVID-19 exposure site. That’s according to the Luce, Mackinac, Alger Schoolcraft (LMAS) District Health Department.

The health department says October 1 through October 4, a men’s retreat was held at the United Methodist Church in Pickford, and there were approximately 50 people, plus staff, attending. An infected individual was in attendance and had close contact with many of those who were there, LMAS says.

The United Methodist Church rented the space to the organizers of the event. LMAS says the event organizers are not cooperating with the case investigation.

“The United Methodist Church of Pickford has done nothing wrong nor have they blocked our investigation,” LMAS said. “The organizers of the event are not part of the Methodist Church, they just arranged to utilize the church space for their men’s retreat.”

The church facilities have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized since the retreat took place.

If you attended or worked at a men’s retreat held at the United Methodist Church at 115 E. Church Street in Pickford, it is very important that you contact LMAS District Health Department at 906-322-4444 or Chippewa County Health Department at 906-635-1566.

LMAS and the Chippewa County Health Department are urging all residents and visitors to wear cloth face coverings when in public and anywhere you cannot maintain at least six feet of distance between yourself and people who are not part of your immediate household. If you are sick stay home, the health departments said.

If you have been told you are positive with the virus which causes COVID-19 or a close contact of someone who has the virus, please abide by the isolation and quarantine instructions given by the health departments.

“We can’t stop this completely, but we can reduce the number of cases by following very basic guidelines,” LMAS says.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

MacPass account holders: Time to swap your old card for a new sticker

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Cards will no longer work after Dec. 31.

News

Vista Theater can drive this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with PAAC President Rusty Bowers and PAAC Board Member Eliisa Gladwell regarding the Vista Can Drive and other upcoming events in support of fundraising for the Vista Theater.

News

Vista Theater Can Drive

Updated: 2 hours ago
A discussion with PAAC President Rusty Bowers and PAAC Board Member Eliisa Gladwell regarding the Vista Can Drive and other upcoming events in support of fundraising for the Vista Theater.

News

Women’s Center display set up for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Women's Center in Marquette has set up a display at Harlow Park for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

News

Marquette looking ahead to phase two of Lakeshore Boulevard project

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Phase two of the Lakeshore Boulevard project is set to begin in Marquette next spring.

Latest News

News

NMU holding blood drive Wednesday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan reports 8 new deaths, adds 132 COVID-19 cases Monday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
COVID-19 hospitalization data shows 45 patients in U.P. hospitals Monday. Twelve of those patients are in the ICU.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Houghton-Portage Township students return to the classroom

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Students learned remotely for two weeks due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

State

More than $7M awarded statewide to expand residential lead hazard services

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Menominee-Delta-Schoolcraft Community Action Agency was awarded $500,000.

News

Free self-defense class for women

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
David Moyle says if enough people show interest, he will add a third class.