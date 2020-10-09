Advertisement

Guns and ammunition businesses affected by COVID-19

Slow manufacturing and distribution of hunting supplies negatively impacting stores.
(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - For the past several months, hunting and gun shops have taken a shot in the arm. That is because covid-19 has negatively affected the manufacturing of guns and ammunition.

At Ishpeming’s Wilderness Sports, Co-owner Ray Sundquist says the shop that has sold hunting gear and other sports clothing for over 80 years took a bit of a hit once the health crisis began.

“When the pandemic struck, we ended up getting shut down for six weeks,” Sundquist explained. "All we could do was curbside boots to the mine.”

Thankfully for Sundquist, he and his employees were able to sell items from a stockpile to try to keep business afloat, whether through curbside pickup or indoor services.

“Before COVID started, we had a quite a few (firearms) in storage,” he said. "We have been fortunate enough to have firearms to sell.”

However, there has also been a downside when it comes to the manufacturing and distribution of goods.

“Right now, it’s really hard to get in a number of pistols,” Sundquist said. "Any types of firearms are really difficult to locate with our distributors.”

Since August 1st, Wilderness Sports has limited customers to one box of ammunition per day. With hunting season officially underway and fears of a second wave of the pandemic during the winter months, Sundquist says those who need their hunting supplies should not wait.

“If you look around at stores in general, there are a lot of empty shelves everywhere,” he mentioned. "So people are getting the message: if you see something, and you know you’re going to need it in the future, you better get it now.”

Sundquist says he and his employees will have to enforce curbside pickup should the pandemic force his shop to shut down again.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Non-profit organization hosts voter registration rally in Downtown Marquette

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The rally aimed to register eligible voters to vote and raise awareness on a local level about the upcoming election.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: 77 COVID-19 cases reported Friday, 1 new death

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Michigan reported 1,095 new cases Friday.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Coronavirus

Delta County health officials urge community to wear masks

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
Public Health Delta Menominee Counties says the seven day average is at an 11 percent positivity rate.

News

COVID-19 outbreak at Bay Pines Detention Center

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
All 32 juveniles at Bay Pines Center must quarantine due to contact tracing or testing positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

State

Michigan mink farm tests positive with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
There has also been a confirmed case in Wisconsin.

State

Militia members arraigned on terrorism charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
In total, 19 state felony charges were filed by AG Nessel against seven individuals known to be members of the militia group Wolverine Watchmen or associates of Wolverine Watchmen.

Coronavirus

MDHHS issues Emergency Order updating gathering, capacity restrictions, mask requirements, worker protections

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Friday’s order comes under a legal authority enacted by the Michigan Legislature after the Spanish Flu of 1918 specifically to deal with epidemics.

News

Vulcan resident gets home updates from Habitat for Humanity, friends, neighbors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Pam Dallapiazza has lived in a house in Vulcan for more than 30 years. Now, she’s the latest recipient of home repairs from the Habitat for Humanity Menominee River affiliate.

News

Marquette’s Haunted Hayride postponed this year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Anyone who already purchased a car pass, individual tickets or apparel will be refunded on Oct. 9, by My North Ticket sales.