Guns and ammunition businesses affected by COVID-19

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - For the past several months, hunting and gun shops have taken a shot in the arm. That is because covid-19 has negatively affected the manufacturing of guns and ammunition.

At Ishpeming’s Wilderness Sports, Co-owner Ray Sundquist says the shop that has sold hunting gear and other sports clothing for over 80 years took a bit of a hit once the health crisis began.

“When the pandemic struck, we ended up getting shut down for six weeks,” Sundquist explained. "All we could do was curbside boots to the mine.”

Thankfully for Sundquist, he and his employees were able to sell items from a stockpile to try to keep business afloat, whether through curbside pickup or indoor services.

“Before COVID started, we had a quite a few (firearms) in storage,” he said. "We have been fortunate enough to have firearms to sell.”

However, there has also been a downside when it comes to the manufacturing and distribution of goods.

“Right now, it’s really hard to get in a number of pistols,” Sundquist said. "Any types of firearms are really difficult to locate with our distributors.”

Since August 1st, Wilderness Sports has limited customers to one box of ammunition per day. With hunting season officially underway and fears of a second wave of the pandemic during the winter months, Sundquist says those who need their hunting supplies should not wait.

“If you look around at stores in general, there are a lot of empty shelves everywhere,” he mentioned. "So people are getting the message: if you see something, and you know you’re going to need it in the future, you better get it now.”

Sundquist says he and his employees will have to enforce curbside pickup should the pandemic force his shop to shut down again.

