Former Menominee County sergeant enters plea

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A former Menominee County sergeant entered a plea in Menominee County Circuit Court Friday morning as part of a plea agreement.

56-year-old Brian Helfert was originally charged with with two counts of criminal sexual conduct third degree.

In exchange for the dismissal of those charges, Helfert agreed to plead guilty to an added count of Attempted Accosting for Immoral Purposes. The charge is a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of two years.

Helfert is scheduled for sentencing on December 4. According to court documents, the People have agreed to a county jail sentence of 0-6 months.

If the court does not follow the sentencing guidelines, Helfert will be allowed to withdraw his plea and proceed with a jury trial.

Helfert will also be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years, Menominee County Prosecutor Jeffrey Rogg said.

