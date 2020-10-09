Forest Park vs. North Dickinson football game canceled Friday

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Forest Park Trojans versus North Dickinson Nordiques 8-man football game scheduled for Friday evening has been cancelled.

This according to North Dickinson athletic director Michael Roell. The game will officially be counted as a forfeit, with the 1-0 victory being awarded to the Trojans.

Roell says the decision to forfeit was difficult, but ultimately made due to uncertainty regarding COVID-19 in the Crystal Falls community.

Forest Park schools have been under virtual instruction for nearly two weeks by recommendation of the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department, and were recently instructed to stay virtual for an additional two weeks.

For this reason, Roell felt it was necessary to forfeit the game, despite Forest Park’s assurance that no student athletes or coaches are COVID-19 positive.

