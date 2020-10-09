DNR’s Eastern UP Citizens’ Advisory Council to meet virtually Oct. 20

EASTERN UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources' Eastern Upper Peninsula Citizens' Advisory Council will meet virtually in a web conference from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET Oct. 20.

This council session is being held virtually in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among its agenda items, the council is scheduled to receive updates on the DNR land strategy, the status of white-nose syndrome in U.P. bat populations and wildlife division updates on hunting season projects, deer check station details, wolf survey results and the department’s deer movement study.

The public can participate in the session by offering comments or questions in advance or by attending the virtual meeting. For instructions on how to attend the virtual meeting, or to offer questions in advance of the meeting, contact Kristi Dahlstrom at dahlstromk@michigan.gov or 906-226-1331 by 5:00 p.m. ET Monday, Oct. 19.

The DNR’s eastern and western Upper Peninsula citizens' advisory councils are designed to provide local input to advise the DNR on regional programs and policies, identify areas in which the department can be more effective and responsive and offer insight and guidance from members' own experiences and constituencies.

The council members represent a wide variety of natural resource and recreation interests. Agenda items are set by the council members and council recommendations are forwarded to the DNR for consideration.

To find nomination forms to be considered for a future council member vacancy, or to locate meeting packets and agendas, visit Michigan.gov/UPCAC.

For more information, contact the DNR Upper Peninsula field deputy’s office at 906-226-1331.

