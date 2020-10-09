Advertisement

DNR’s Eastern UP Citizens’ Advisory Council to meet virtually Oct. 20

The council is scheduled to receive updates on the DNR land strategy, the status of white-nose syndrome in U.P. bat populations and wildlife division updates on hunting season projects, among others.
For the purposes of the UP Citizens Advisory Council the Upper Peninsula is divided along the eastern Marquette and northern and eastern Delta County lines. (Michigan DNR)
For the purposes of the UP Citizens Advisory Council the Upper Peninsula is divided along the eastern Marquette and northern and eastern Delta County lines. (Michigan DNR)(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTERN UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources' Eastern Upper Peninsula Citizens' Advisory Council will meet virtually in a web conference from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET Oct. 20. 

This council session is being held virtually in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among its agenda items, the council is scheduled to receive updates on the DNR land strategy, the status of white-nose syndrome in U.P. bat populations and wildlife division updates on hunting season projects, deer check station details, wolf survey results and the department’s deer movement study.

The public can participate in the session by offering comments or questions in advance or by attending the virtual meeting. For instructions on how to attend the virtual meeting, or to offer questions in advance of the meeting, contact Kristi Dahlstrom at dahlstromk@michigan.gov or 906-226-1331 by 5:00 p.m. ET Monday, Oct. 19.

The DNR’s eastern and western Upper Peninsula citizens' advisory councils are designed to provide local input to advise the DNR on regional programs and policies, identify areas in which the department can be more effective and responsive and offer insight and guidance from members' own experiences and constituencies.

The council members represent a wide variety of natural resource and recreation interests. Agenda items are set by the council members and council recommendations are forwarded to the DNR for consideration.

To find nomination forms to be considered for a future council member vacancy, or to locate meeting packets and agendas, visit Michigan.gov/UPCAC.

For more information, contact the DNR Upper Peninsula field deputy’s office at 906-226-1331.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Additional food assistance for 350K Michigan families extended through October

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Michigan previously approved the additional food assistance for March through September – and now that is being extended for the month of October with approval from the USDA.

Coronavirus

Republic bar identified as possible COVID-19 exposure site

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The Pine Grove Bar located at 286 Front Street in Republic has been deemed a possible COVID-19 exposure site by the Marquette County Health Department.

News

Former Menominee County sergeant enters plea

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Former Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Brian Helfert agreed to plead guilty to an added count of Attempted Accosting for Immoral Purposes.

News

Crystal Falls mayor urges Iron County community to continue with precautions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Iron County is getting back to in-person school Monday, but the county is still working to slow the spread.

Latest News

Sports

Forest Park vs. North Dickinson football game canceled Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The Forest Park Trojans versus North Dickinson Nordiques 8-man football game scheduled for Friday evening has been cancelled.

Back to School & Beyond

West Iron County schools to resume in-person classes Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor and TV6 News Team
The district superintendent confirmed that students would return to face-to-face instruction on Oct. 12.

News

Music in the Mine tonight

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A talk with Tom Wright, the Facilities Manager at the Quincy Mine, about tonight's Music in the Mine concert, as well as upcoming events for the mine later in the season.

News

Music In The Mine

Updated: 4 hours ago
A talk with Tom Wright, the Facilities Manager at the Quincy Mine, about tonight's Music in the Mine concert, as well as upcoming events for the mine later in the season.

VOD Recordings

Project Adventrus

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Peterson
Todd Poquette talks about why he's heading out on a 1,200 bike ride around the U.P.

News

2 cars involved in crash on US-41 in south Marquette

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
At least one person was injured Thursday night.