Delta County health officials urge community to wear masks

Delta County currently has the highest positive COVID-19 rate in the U.P.
Woman giving a COVID-19 test.
Woman giving a COVID-19 test.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta county is up to 784 confirmed cases. Public Health Delta Menominee Counties says the seven day average is at an 11 percent positivity rate. Delta County currently has the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases in the U.P.

“August 1, we had 69 cases total for the county. So, we’ve increased 715 cases in a matter of just over two months here in Delta County,” said Mike Snyder, Delta County Delta and Menominee Counties Health Officer.

In the past two weeks, we’ve increased by 420 cases.

OSF Hospital is offering drive up testing, but the mission partners ask that you schedule an appointment before showing up.

“We ask folks to please, please, please get an appointment time for the drive-up test,” said William Hook, Director of Medical Services at OSF St. Francis Hospital.

If you’re exposed to the virus, Hook says not to rush out and get tested immediately.

“The best rate of detection is probably four to five days afterwards. I say probably because we are learning more about this virus all the time,” said Hook.

Bellin Health also wants to remind the community to get your yearly flu shot.

“It’s possible to get COVID and influenza at the same time so we definitely recommend getting a flu shot this fall,” said Justin LaCrosse, DO at Bellin Health.

The Health Department says if you’re in quarantine, remain at home for the full two weeks. Health officials in our community are gathering together behind a common message.

William Hook/director of medical services

“Wear that mask, wash the hands, watch your distance,” said Hook.

“Keep wearing your masks, socially distance yourself from others, stay home when you’re sick and cooperate with case investigators or contact tracers when they call,” said Snyder.

“Wearing a mask, social distancing, trying to avoid the large gatherings. These are the ways we know can help curb the amount of cases,” said LaCrosse.

