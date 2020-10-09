Crystal Falls mayor urges Iron County community to continue with precautions

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) -Iron County is getting back to in-person school, but the county is still working to slow the spread.

Forest Park and West Iron County will both return to the classroom for in-person learning Monday.

But according to Crystal Falls mayor, Mike McCarthy many restaurants and bars are still closing early, to help stop the spread. The mayor says with the recent supreme court ruling it’s still important to take precautions.

“Slowed down is better than not in business at all. At least, you can still keep people employed. You can adjust where needed. You can keep yourself actively employed. It’s a lot better than a building going dark,” he said.

The mayor emphasizes that if you don’t want to mask up and follow social distancing in public, please stay home.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.