UPDATE: 77 COVID-19 cases reported Friday, 1 new death

Michigan reported 1,095 new cases Friday.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 77 coronavirus cases Friday.

The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

  • Alger: 6 cases
  • Baraga: 1 case
  • Chippewa: 1 case
  • Delta: 11 cases, 6 recoveries
  • Dickinson: (-21 cases), 1 death, 1 recovery (The case decrease is due to ongoing reporting issues with the MDHHS)
  • Houghton: 3 cases
  • Iron: 13 cases, 3 recoveries
  • Luce: 4 cases
  • Mackinac: 9 cases
  • Marquette: 19 cases
  • Menominee: 8 cases, 2 recoveries
  • Schoolcraft: 2 cases

As of Friday, Oct. 9 at 5:45 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 3,209 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 1,360 are considered recovered and 51 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 32 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Oct. 8. Eight of those patients are in the ICU. Data wasn’t updated Oct. 9.

Baraga County Memorial Hospital has one patient with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has three patients, and one more in the ICU. Helen Joy Newberry Hospital has one patient, but none in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has three patients, and three in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 16 patients and five in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 115,082 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 2.34 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Oct. 9.

Michigan reported 1,095 new cases Friday. So, the state’s total cases are up to 133,134. Seven new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 6,876 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 99,521. The statewide recovery total is updated weekly on Saturdays.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

