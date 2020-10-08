Advertisement

Students spread kindness through art in Dickinson, Iron Counties

You can see the winning posters throughout the schools and community during this school year.
The first and second place winners from Dickinson and Iron Counties. From left Dickinson County Winners, 1st Place - Isabella Rosenthal, 2nd Place - Alyssa Gillis Iron County Winners, 1st Place - Kane Alexander, 2nd Place - Kelsey Ragio.
The first and second place winners from Dickinson and Iron Counties. From left Dickinson County Winners, 1st Place - Isabella Rosenthal, 2nd Place - Alyssa Gillis Iron County Winners, 1st Place - Kane Alexander, 2nd Place - Kelsey Ragio.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Multiple groups are working to spread kindness and promote anti-bulling throughout Dickinson and Iron Counties.

The Iron-Dickinson Child Advocacy Network Council, (CAN) in collaboration with the Dickinson Iron Intermediate School District Career & Technical Education Center sponsored a poster contest in March 2020. The posters and anti-bullying campaign were slated to start and be distributed in the schools and communities in March, however due to COVID-19 pandemic the events had to be put on hold.

Creators of the posters were students who wanted to participate in the kindness campaign and create messages that express words of kindness, respect and good will among their peers.

“I think being kind to one another can help resolve a lot of those other issues, that we all deal with in these times. We’re hoping these kindness posters will remind everyone how we need to be there for one another,” said Monica Dowdle with the Dickinson-Iron ISD Early Childhood Education.

First and second place winners from both counties were chosen and received a $50 dollar gift card. You can see the winning posters throughout the schools and community during this school year.

