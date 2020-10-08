Paving work to take place in Gladstone Thursday and Friday

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Paving crews will be in Gladstone Thursday October 8, to pave 9th Street from Railway Avenue to Minneapolis Avenue.

On Friday October 9, crews will be working on South 4th Street finishing up the intersections.

City Manager Eric Buckman says traffic will be detoured in these areas for most of the day. Any remaining paving will be finished on Saturday October 10.

This schedule may need to be modified due to weather.

