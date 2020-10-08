OSF HealthCare addressing increase in COVID-19 testing requests, cases

ESCANABA, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Addressing the impacts resulting from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) health crisis has been and remains a top priority for OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group.

Over the course of the past three weeks, the Delta County area has seen a steady increase in positive cases of COVID-19, and taking precautions to protect the health and safety of the community as well as local health care providers is more important than ever.

“While we are deeply committed to providing the best care and treatment to all in support of our Mission to serve with the greatest care and love, the strains on our staff and system are real,” stated William Hook, MD, Director of Physician Practices at OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group. “We need the continued support and efforts of everyone in our community to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and decrease the burden on our local and regional health care systems.”

These simple precautions can reduce the spread of COVID-19: wear a mask in public, watch your physical distance from others and practice good handwashing habits or use alcohol-based hand sanitizers when soap and water are not available. In addition, stay home when you are not feeling well, especially if you have a fever, cough, new loss of taste or smell or other symptoms associated with COVID-19.

“We recognize that our community has already come together to tackle this virus that has disrupted our lives in so many ways,” stated Dave Lord, President, OSF St. Francis Hospital. “We need to continue to work together to protect the health and safety of ourselves, our loved ones, and our neighbors.”

The significant rise in COVID-19 cases in the community has also impacted the demand for testing.

In order to best serve the community, please note the following guidelines regarding COVID-19 testing and resources:

If you have questions about COVID-19 symptoms, exposure, or testing, please call your Primary Care Provider whenever possible.

Drive up COVID-19 testing is available by appointment only . Testing cannot be administered for those who arrive without an appointment.

If you are not having symptoms, but have questions about COVID-19 - please call your Primary Care Provider or the local OSF COVID Triage line at (906) 786-3311, extension 7.

If you are having mild symptoms, have an OSF Primary Care Provider and would like to be tested for COVID-19 – please call your Primary Care Provider’s office for a video visit and to be scheduled for a drive-up test.

If you are having mild or moderate symptoms, do NOT have an OSF Primary Care Provider and would like to be tested for COVID-19 – please call the local OSF COVID Triage line at (906) 786-3311, extension 7 to speak with a nurse who will schedule an appointment at the drive-up test location or direct you to the Walk-in Clinic.

If you are having mild or moderate symptoms and would like to be evaluated – please go to the Walk-in Clinic. Walk-in Clinic Hours are: Monday – Friday from 10:00 am. – 7:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Holidays from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

If you are having moderate to severe symptoms – please go to the nearest Emergency Department.

Please note that the local COVID-19 Triage line is manned from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For calls outside of those hours, please call 1-833-673-5669.

If you do not have a Primary Care Provider and would like to become an OSF patient, please call our New Patient Coordinator at (906) 233-4288. In addition, OSF patients should register for an OSF MyChart account at www.osfmychart.org to receive results in the quickest manner possible.

For more COVID-19 information and resources, please visit osfhealthcare.org/covid19.

