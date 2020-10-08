MISSING: Zephaniah “Jeff” Phillips from Baraga County

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Baraga County man has been reported missing.

According to the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Zephaniah Luke Phillips, who also goes by “Jeff,” was last seen on Monday, Oct. 5 around 10:15 p.m. leaving The Finns Bar and Grill in Skanee, driving south on Skanee Road heading towards L’Anse.

Phillips is about 5′ 10″ tall, has a thin build. He has red hair with some scruff facial hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with muck boots and a white t-shirt with a red, plaid flannel over it.

Officers say he is driving a 1997 Dodge Ram 2500 with Michigan license plate DWB 5924. The sheriff’s office says the truck has a black right front fender and has “CUMMINS” written across the front windshield in white letters. The truck is lifted with big tires, last seen with a Trump flag and an American flag hanging out of the box of the truck.

lf you have any information on Phillips’ location, please contact the Baraga County Sheriff Department at 906-524-6177.

