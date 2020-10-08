Advertisement

MISSING: Zephaniah “Jeff” Phillips from Baraga County

Phillips is about 5′ 10″ tall, has a thin build. He has red hair with some scruff facial hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with muck boots and a white t-shirt with a red, plaid flannel over it.
21-year-old Zephaniah Luke Phillips, who also goes by “Jeff,” is about 5′ 10″ tall, has a thin build. He has red hair with some scruff facial hair. Also pictured is his truck.
21-year-old Zephaniah Luke Phillips, who also goes by “Jeff,” is about 5′ 10″ tall, has a thin build. He has red hair with some scruff facial hair. Also pictured is his truck.(Baraga County Sheriff's Office)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Baraga County man has been reported missing.

According to the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Zephaniah Luke Phillips, who also goes by “Jeff,” was last seen on Monday, Oct. 5 around 10:15 p.m. leaving The Finns Bar and Grill in Skanee, driving south on Skanee Road heading towards L’Anse.

Phillips is about 5′ 10″ tall, has a thin build. He has red hair with some scruff facial hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with muck boots and a white t-shirt with a red, plaid flannel over it.

Officers say he is driving a 1997 Dodge Ram 2500 with Michigan license plate DWB 5924. The sheriff’s office says the truck has a black right front fender and has “CUMMINS” written across the front windshield in white letters. The truck is lifted with big tires, last seen with a Trump flag and an American flag hanging out of the box of the truck.

lf you have any information on Phillips’ location, please contact the Baraga County Sheriff Department at 906-524-6177.

TV6 will update this story as more information is made available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

6 people charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
6 people charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

News

Students spread kindness through art in Dickinson, Iron Counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
You can see the winning posters throughout the schools and community during this school year.

News

Michigan DNR: Telling Michigan’s Anishinaabe history

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sandra Clark
Organizations in Michigan are working to include details about the lives of Native Americans in exhibits, museums, and statewide historical markers.

State

Gov. Whitmer announces initiatives to increase high-speed internet in Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
$12.7 million in Connecting Michigan Communities grants and the launch of the Connecting Michigan Taskforce will help to expand broadband infrastructure statewide.

Latest News

News

Making Ghosts with Madgoodies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with Madeline Goodman of Madgoodies Art Studio about how to make a hanging ghost decoration for Halloween, as well as how her young business has done with COVID-19.

News

Making Ghosts with Madgoodies

Updated: 3 hours ago
A discussion with Madeline Goodman of Madgoodies Art Studio about how to make a hanging ghost decoration for Halloween, as well as how her young business has done with COVID-19.

News

Paving work to take place in Gladstone Thursday and Friday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Traffic will be detoured while crews pave two streets.

News

Ishpeming middle schoolers sell farm fresh produce

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Ishpeming middle schoolers sell farm fresh produce at farm stand, part of a hands-on class.

News

Cancer survivor reunites with father and coach

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
In 2016, Kyle Miron was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer. That year, the community held a fundraiser at the Wawonowin Golf Course to help his family pay for surgery.

News

Lakeshore Boulevard open; phase one complete

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Nick Friend
The project moved the road 300 feet away from the shore and added four to six feet in elevation.