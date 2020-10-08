Michigan Tech Volleyball adds transfer from University of Dayton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech volleyball coach Matt Jennings added Carissa Beyer to the roster. Beyer transferred to Tech from the University of Dayton where she played two seasons as a defensive specialist/libero.

“Carissa is an excellent addition to the program and will be a real asset for this team,” Jennings said. “She’s talented and well-trained and brings a wealth of experience with her into our gym. Carissa has an assertive, yet balanced court presence that will add a great deal to our backcourt, both on defense and in serve receive. She’s a disciplined defender that makes confident reads and efficient moves to the ball. Her passing will add both consistency and accuracy to our side out game. Her skillset and work ethic should fit in well with our system.”

As a sophomore in 2019, Beyer appeared in 23 matches for the Flyers, seeing action in 55 sets. She was second on the team with a .939 serve percentage and tallied a career-high 11 digs twice. Beyer played in 11 matches in her first season and averaged 1.12 digs per set. She was named to the Atlantic 10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and the Dean’s List.

“Carissa and the Beyer family are a high character bunch, and we’re thrilled and honored to have them joining us up here at Tech,” added Jennings. “Carissa will have a positive influence on our team culture and we expect her to contribute to our continued successes going forward. I’m grateful for Carissa’s decision to become a Husky and am humbled by the trust she and her family have shown in us. I have no doubt that she has what is needed to thrive here as a student and as an impact player in the GLIAC.”

Beyer played three years of varsity volleyball at Appleton North High School and was named a Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association All-State First Team pick in 2016 and to the Fox Valley Association First Team. The Lightning won the conference title and appeared in three state tournaments. She played club volleyball with Wisconsin Volleyball Academy for 10 years and was named an AAU All-American.

