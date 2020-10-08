Advertisement

Michigan State Senate met to discuss resolutions in the state’s handling of COVID-19

Members of the Senate discussed a variety of topics from unemployment benefits, the Michigan employment security act, to moving forward with virtual meetings.
By Maci Cosmore
Oct. 8, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Senate took a step forward today towards a resolution in the states handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the main talking points was employment security, benefits, unemployment benefits.

“A few months ago, my colleagues and I introduced a series of bills to permanently amend our UIA system to make sure we eliminate those hurtles to make sure this safety net is there for people when they need so that if we ever find ourselves like a crisis in this again, or if anybody is ever finding themselves in a situation where they need to rely on the unemployment system, that it works,” Democratic Senator, Mallory McMorrow, of the 13th district, said.

The bill included ensuring unemployment works, extending benefits, a $1000 grant, and giving benefits to seasonal workers like teachers in the summer and winter months.

“There are protections in these 4 bill packages that are being tied bared for employees so that they can’t be fired if they stay at home because they have COVID of they have family members that they’re taking care of,” said Republican Senator, Ken Horn, of the 32nd district.

In addition to today’s amendments, senators addressed the threats made towards Governor Whitmer and other officials and a possible ban of firearms at the state capitol building, which will be discussed later in the month. Stay with TV6 News for more updates.

