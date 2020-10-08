Menominee County Library continues ‘1,000 Books Before Kindergarten’ program

STEPHENSON, Mich. (WLUC) - Through a grant from the M&M Area Community Foundation, the Menominee County Library is continuing its “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program.

Reading 1,000 books to your child can seem like a daunting task, but reading is a necessity.

“There’s been lots of research done to find that kids that are read to before they start school do a lot better all the way up through high school,” said Amanda Winnicki, Library Director at the Menominee County Library.

And as children grow up, reading becomes a part of everything they do.

“We as a society have to do so much of our information through reading. If a child or individual struggles with reading, then they struggle forever,” said Winnicki.

So last year, the Menominee County Library started a the “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program. Anyone taking care of a child – including daycares – can sign up for the program. When you sign up, your child is given a free book, then you start reading.

“Kids grow up pretty fast so you might only have this early learner for a few years in your life,” said Winnicki.

When children come into the library, they receive a little animal pin with their name on it and they can move it along the path in the front of the library as they read more and more books.

“When you finished it, or your end of your season if you’re a daycare provider and this is where you say you’re moving on, then the child can pick out a second book,” said Winnicki.

You don’t have to read 1,000 different books; you can read the same one more than once. You’re not required to keep track of what you read. The library director says the important thing is just exposing your child to books at an early age.

