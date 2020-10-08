Advertisement

MDHHS hosts virtual town hall for Upper Peninsula on opioid crisis

Attendees were given the opportunity to ask questions and gain important information.
Burlington City Council to vote on opioid prevention site installation.
Burlington City Council to vote on opioid prevention site installation.(WCAX)
By Matt Price
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the third time this year, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Opioids Task Force hosted a virtual town hall on the opioid epidemic.

Late this afternoon, both organizations spoke with people from the U.P. about how the crisis has affected them and their families. Attendees also asked about what policies and programs would be put into place to help spread the word about the issue.

Northcare Network’s Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Director, Judi Brugman, was one of the guest speakers. She promised to give victims of this crisis the help they need.

“We are ready to enroll those individuals that are seeking services and work with them to help improve their outcomes,” Brugman said.

To learn more about any available resources as well as how the state is responding to this matter, visit michigan.gov/opioids.

