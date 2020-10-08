Making Ghosts with Madgoodies

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’re still looking for ideas on Halloween arts and crafts, Madgoodies in downtown Marquette has you covered.

There’s a really simple design, showcased in the video above, for a ghost decoration that you can hang outside or indoors. All you need:

-A plastic Christmas ornament.

-Cheesecloth.

-Thin glowsticks.

-Googly eyes.

-Fishing line.

-Glue.

The assembly process is demonstrated thoroughly in the video above, and it’s an incredibly easy, quick, and honestly fun way to whip up a neat little decoration.

And that simple, scrappy craft is a perfect analog for the store it comes from, and its owner — Madgoodies in downtown Marquette, owned by Madeline Goodman.

Madeline is a younger businesswoman, and her store is only two years old, but she’s rolled with COVID-19′s punches pretty well so far, despite both her own and her business' youth.

“It’s been so-so,” says Goodman. “I’ve just been trying to take it day by day.”

She also says one people can help support the store is by donating cans, which she’ll use to raise funds for parts of her business' overhead.

You can find a link to Madgoodies' website here.

