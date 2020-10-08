Landmark’s Northland Pub reopens with new menu items, chef

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Landmark’s Northland Pub is now open again, as restaurants continue to reopen amid the pandemic.

Management at the Landmark used the time they were closed to add a few improvements, do a deep clean and get staff ready for new cleaning protocols.

There are also some menu changes at the Northland Pub, as they’ve hired on a new chef.

“He’s from Ann Arbor, he also worked in the Bay area and New York City as well, so he’s got a lot of experience and he’s breathing some new life into our menu, so it’s really exciting what’s going on,” Mike Mering, Director of Food and Beverage, said.

The Northland Pub is open for lunch and dinner service.

Also, plans are still moving forward to transform the Piedmont into the Parlor, complete with wood fired pizzas. No timetable on that is set.

