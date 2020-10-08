Advertisement

Houghton County schools to reopen on Monday

In-person classes and fall sports set to resume.
(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Back to school...again! That was the top headline Thursday in Houghton County.

After two weeks of online learning, in-person classes will resume starting early next week. Hancock Public Schools Superintendent Steve Patchin says teachers and students are eager to get back in the classroom.

“Our parents are very excited to have us go back,” Patchin said, "our students are very excited, and most of all, our teachers and our education team are very excited to have them back in. You take the kids out of a building, it’s a bunch of bricks.”

Since September 28th, all of the school districts in the county switched to online lectures, to try and curb the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the area. On Wednesday, those at the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department told Patchin and other superintendents it was okay with sending everyone back to the classrooms and resuming athletic activities.

During this time, Hancock students have had two options: synchronous or asynchronous learning.

“The synchronous [option] is the livestream,” Patchin explained. "The asynchronous [option] is when that livestream is being taped and watched at a different time.”

Due to the state going back to Phase 4 reopening, Patchin says there is one change taking place at the district’s Gordon G. Barkell Elementary School.

“The only thing that really changes inside of our buildings,” he said, "is we will be masking up kindergarten through 5th grade inside the classroom.”

Fall sports, which were also on a two-week pause as a precaution, are officially set to resume this coming Monday, October 12th -- along with in-person classes.

