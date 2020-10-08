Advertisement

High-risk COVID-19 exposure site identified in Pickford

LMAS says the event organizers are not cooperating with the case investigation.
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PICKFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A recent men’s retreat in the eastern Upper Peninsula has been identified as a high-risk COVID-19 exposure site. That’s according to the Luce, Mackinac, Alger Schoolcraft (LMAS) District Health Department.

The health department says October 1 through October 4, a men’s retreat was held at the United Methodist Church in Pickford, and there were approximately 50 people, plus staff, attending. An infected individual was in attendance and had close contact with many of those who were there, LMAS says.

The United Methodist Church rented the space to the organizers of the event. LMAS says the event organizers are not cooperating with the case investigation.

The church facilities have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized since the retreat took place.

If you attended or worked at a men’s retreat held at the United Methodist Church at 115 E. Church Street in Pickford, it is very important that you contact LMAS District Health Department at 906-322-4444 or Chippewa County Health Department at 906-635-1566.

LMAS and the Chippewa County Health Department are urging all residents and visitors to wear cloth face coverings when in public and anywhere you cannot maintain at least six feet of distance between yourself and people who are not part of your immediate household. If you are sick stay home, the health departments said.

If you have been told you are positive with the virus which causes COVID-19 or a close contact of someone who has the virus, please abide by the isolation and quarantine instructions given by the health departments.

“We can’t stop this completely, but we can reduce the number of cases by following very basic guidelines,” LMAS says.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

