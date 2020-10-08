Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer signs many bills into law, vetoes 1

House Bill 5443 was vetoed by the governor due to technical deficiencies.
Michigan legislation and bills signed into law.
Michigan legislation and bills signed into law.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the following bills into law, as well as vetoed House Bill 5443.

House Bill 5492 requires the Michigan Department of Technology Management and Budget (DTMB) to assume all responsibility for the procurement, development, and maintenance of information technology (IT) services for the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) by October 1, 2022. The bill was sponsored by Representative Abdullah Hammoud, D-Dearborn.

House Bill 5493 requires the Enterprise Portfolio Management Office within DTMB to provide a quarterly report on projects involving information technology (IT) services. The bill was sponsored by Representative Mary Whiteford, R-Casco Township.

House Bill 5494 requires DTMB to develop a process for accounting for and monitoring project costs for each information technology (IT) projects over $250,000. The bill was sponsored by Representative Annette Glenn, R-Midland.

House Bill 5495 specifies that if the Auditor General selects any IT system development vendor contract or maintenance project for an audit, they must also review compliance with DTMB’s new accounting and monitoring process. The bill was sponsored by Representative Terry Sabo, D-Muskegon.

House Bill 5148 allows adoption attorneys to advertise their services in order to help consumers find reputable legal help related to adoption, via an amendment to the Probate Code. Attorney advertising must still comply with the Michigan Rules of Professional Conduct. The bill was sponsored by Representative Brenda Carter, D-Pontiac.

House Bill 5149 clarifies that adoption attorneys may be compensated for their services related to a court supervised adoption proceeding and certain temporary placements. The bill was sponsored by Representative Doug Wozniak, R-Shelby Township.

House Bill 5248 requires the Children’s Ombudsman to conduct a preliminary investigation, prior to a determination of the need for a full investigation, for all child fatality cases caused by or alleged to have been caused by child abuse or neglect. The bill was sponsored by Representative Matt Hall, R-Marshall.

House Bill 5249 requires the Children’s Ombudsman to publicly release his or her findings, recommendations, and agency responses not more than 30 days after the case closure date of a case investigated by the Office of Children’s Ombudsman (OCO). Any confidential information must be redacted. The bill was sponsored by Representative Andrea Schroeder, R-Independence Township.

House Bill 5443 was vetoed by the governor due to technical deficiencies. Nevertheless, Governor Whitmer remains supportive of the goals of the bills and hopes to work with the representatives to create a Kinship Caregiver Advisory Council. HB 5443 was sponsored by Representative Kathy Crawford, R-Novi.

House Bill 5444 was signed by the governor and would create the kinship caregiver navigator program. HB 5444 was sponsored by Representative Frank Liberati, D-Allen Park, and is tie-barred to HB 5443.

To view the veto letter, click here.

