Forest Park to remain in virtual classes through Oct. 16.

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Forest Park School District will remain in virtual learning for another week.

According to Superintendent Christy Larson, a conversation with the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department, prompted the decision to remain virtual through next week, October 12 through October 16.

“As you can see by our posted COVID Status on our Forest Park website, under the District tab, our school numbers have decreased,” Supt. Larson said. “However, due to the community numbers, our health department is recommending that we continue virtual learning.”

The school district will continue to work with the health department on future updates and trying to return to face-to-face classes.

