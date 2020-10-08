Advertisement

Dry air into the mix produces mostly sunny skies in the U.P. Thursday afternoon

Increasing cloudiness overnight Thursday ahead of an approaching front.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An upper level disturbance produces scattered clouds and isolated rain showers over the northeastern portion of the U.P. Thursday morning, but transitioning to mostly sunny skies throughout the region into the afternoon as dry air mixes in aloft. A frontal system arrives from the west and can produce rain chances and isolated thunderstorms over the western counties early Friday morning, then spreading eastward to the central and eastern U.P. into midday. Southerly breezes on Friday accelerate warm air up to the region that can lead to daytime highs in the 70s. High pressure gradually builds over the region following passage of the front on Saturday, with a mild and partly cloudy sky condition expected late Saturday and into Sunday.

Thursday: Isolated rain showers in the eastern U.P. tapering off in the afternoon, with mostly sunny skies prevailing throughout the region during then

Highs: 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms; warmer with southerly breezes 10-20 mph

Highs: 70

Saturday: Variable cloudiness, cooler and breezy north winds

Highs: 50s

Sunday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 60

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain

Highs: 60

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 50s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

High Pressure Building into the U.P. Means More Sunshine Thursday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for October 7, 2020

Forecast

Chance for lake effect rain showers today, with drying and still-cool temps on tap for Thursday

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:05 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Rain chances to diminish in the eastern U.P. by midday Thursday.

Forecast

Cooler, Breezy Conditions Expected Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for the evening of October 6, 2020

Forecast

Partly cloudy and mild Tuesday, taking a stormy turn into the evening

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Increasing clouds in the Western U.P. by the afternoon as a cold frontal system approaches.

Latest News

Forecast

Plan on Mild Temperatures Tuesday with Less Wind

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for October 5, 2020

Forecast

Wind of change Monday in the U.P.: Sunny breaks, warmer temps and breezy

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Strong southwest winds can reach gusts over 30-mph into midday ahead of an approaching storm from the west.

Forecast

Look for a Windy Warmup on Monday

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for October 4, 2020

Forecast

Sunnier Sunday in store as rain and snow showers diminish into the afternoon

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Some warmer-than-average days possible for next week

Forecast

Clouds and Chilly Temperatures Linger at the Start of the Weekend

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for the evening of October 2, 2020

Forecast

The autumn chill and mix of rain & snowfall continue Saturday

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Rain and snow shower activity to taper off late Sunday followed by brief warming to start next week.