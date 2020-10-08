Dry air into the mix produces mostly sunny skies in the U.P. Thursday afternoon

An upper level disturbance produces scattered clouds and isolated rain showers over the northeastern portion of the U.P. Thursday morning, but transitioning to mostly sunny skies throughout the region into the afternoon as dry air mixes in aloft. A frontal system arrives from the west and can produce rain chances and isolated thunderstorms over the western counties early Friday morning, then spreading eastward to the central and eastern U.P. into midday. Southerly breezes on Friday accelerate warm air up to the region that can lead to daytime highs in the 70s. High pressure gradually builds over the region following passage of the front on Saturday, with a mild and partly cloudy sky condition expected late Saturday and into Sunday.

Thursday: Isolated rain showers in the eastern U.P. tapering off in the afternoon, with mostly sunny skies prevailing throughout the region during then

Highs: 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms; warmer with southerly breezes 10-20 mph

Highs: 70

Saturday: Variable cloudiness, cooler and breezy north winds

Highs: 50s

Sunday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 60

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain

Highs: 60

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 50s

