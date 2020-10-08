Delta County looking for volunteer firefighters

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County is looking for more volunteer firefighters. Brian Nelson, President of Delta County Fire Chiefs Association says becoming a firefighter is a very rewarding experience.

Volunteer firefighters are expected to attend monthly trainings and come out to the fires they’re called to.

Nelson says becoming a firefighter is a very rewarding experience. He encourages people of all ages to consider joining their local fire department. Anyone over 18 is welcomed.

“Seven out of ten firefighters are volunteers. We’re always looking for more. So, if you have the heart to serve the community, you have everything we need,” said Brian Nelson, President of Delta County Fire Chiefs Association.

If you would like more information, you can email deltacountyfirechiefs@gmail.com.

