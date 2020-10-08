Another Breezy Warmup is Expected Friday

Friday: Breezy and warmer, a chance of showers and possible thunderstorms mainly far north in the morning

Highs: around 70 into the 70s west half, with mid to upper 60s east, coolest along Lake Michigan

Saturday: Cooler, mostly cloudy in the morning, clearing mid-day into the afternoon

Highs: mostly in the 50s with highs around 60 in the south

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds along with warming temperatures

Highs: 60s west, 50s east

A strong front should produce showers as it sweeps through Upper Michigan Monday.

