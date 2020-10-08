Advertisement

Another Breezy Warmup is Expected Friday

With Cooler North Winds Setting in on Saturday
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Friday: Breezy and warmer, a chance of showers and possible thunderstorms mainly far north in the morning

Highs: around 70 into the 70s west half, with mid to upper 60s east, coolest along Lake Michigan

Saturday: Cooler, mostly cloudy in the morning, clearing mid-day into the afternoon

Highs: mostly in the 50s with highs around 60 in the south

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds along with warming temperatures

Highs: 60s west, 50s east

A strong front should produce showers as it sweeps through Upper Michigan Monday.

Dry air into the mix produces mostly sunny skies in the U.P. Thursday afternoon

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
Increasing cloudiness overnight Thursday ahead of an approaching front.

High Pressure Building into the U.P. Means More Sunshine Thursday

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for October 7, 2020

Chance for lake effect rain showers today, with drying and still-cool temps on tap for Thursday

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:05 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Rain chances to diminish in the eastern U.P. by midday Thursday.

Cooler, Breezy Conditions Expected Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for the evening of October 6, 2020

Partly cloudy and mild Tuesday, taking a stormy turn into the evening

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Increasing clouds in the Western U.P. by the afternoon as a cold frontal system approaches.

Plan on Mild Temperatures Tuesday with Less Wind

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for October 5, 2020

Wind of change Monday in the U.P.: Sunny breaks, warmer temps and breezy

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Strong southwest winds can reach gusts over 30-mph into midday ahead of an approaching storm from the west.

Look for a Windy Warmup on Monday

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for October 4, 2020

Sunnier Sunday in store as rain and snow showers diminish into the afternoon

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Some warmer-than-average days possible for next week

Clouds and Chilly Temperatures Linger at the Start of the Weekend

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for the evening of October 2, 2020