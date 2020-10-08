Another Breezy Warmup is Expected Friday
With Cooler North Winds Setting in on Saturday
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Friday: Breezy and warmer, a chance of showers and possible thunderstorms mainly far north in the morning
Highs: around 70 into the 70s west half, with mid to upper 60s east, coolest along Lake Michigan
Saturday: Cooler, mostly cloudy in the morning, clearing mid-day into the afternoon
Highs: mostly in the 50s with highs around 60 in the south
Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds along with warming temperatures
Highs: 60s west, 50s east
A strong front should produce showers as it sweeps through Upper Michigan Monday.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.