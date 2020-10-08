Advertisement

All Houghton County schools able to resume in-person learning Monday

Cases per million for Houghton County has dropped from a high of 777.9 per million at the end of September to a rate of 373.3 per million earlier this week, the health department said.
Coronavirus in schools.
Coronavirus in schools.(WLUC/CDC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) is announcing that all Houghton County Schools will be able to resume in-person classes beginning Monday, October 12.

WUPHD points to an increase in testing capacity and a case rate that is beginning to trend downward as a basis for allowing schools to return.

“We are seeing a declining trend in our case rate, which is encouraging”, said Kate Beer, Health Officer at WUPHD. “The cases per million number for Houghton County has dropped from a high of 777.9 per million at the end of September to a rate of 373.3 per million earlier this week. We continue to see a high positive test rate, but this has also stabilized over the last week. The goal was to pause to allow testing capacity to increase and local public health an opportunity to evaluate operations and this has happened. Community healthcare partners are reporting that current COVID-19 related cases and demand for testing are well within their capacity to serve, and that they are capable of continuing to provide other routine health services as well.”

In an effort to ease local testing concerns, WUPHD held a community COVID-19 test site this past weekend with multiple community partners. Testing was provided to 657 individuals, with results expected shortly.

WUPHD will continue to monitor statistics and capacity closely, meeting each week with school administrators to discuss local conditions, and recommending additional closures as necessary.

“Our communities must pull together to provide our children with a meaningful educational opportunity,” Beer added. “COVID-19 is here to stay for the foreseeable future. Wearing a mask, social distancing, limiting gatherings, and washing hands are the tools that we need to use both in and outside the classroom to keep children safe while they learn.”

Additional COVID-19 information can be found on our website at www.wuphd.org or by calling 906- 482-7382. County-level statistics are listed on the state website at https://www.mistartmap.info/.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here. For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

Menominee County Library continues ‘1,000 Books Before Kindergarten’ program

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
Supplies were bought with a grant from the M&M Area Community Foundation.

Back to School & Beyond

Forest Park to remain in virtual classes through Oct. 16

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
A conversation with the health department prompted the decision to remain virtual through next week, October 12 through October 16.

Back to School & Beyond

Gladstone staff member tests positive for COVID-19, no one needs to quarantine

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT
|
By Alissa Pietila
The staff member who tested positive had no close contact with students or other staff or faculty.

Back to School & Beyond

Houghton Elementary School to return to in-person learning Monday

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT
|
By Alissa Pietila
Practices and sporting events will also begin again Monday.

Latest News

News

Calumet Laurium Keweenaw Schools are looking to return to the classroom soon

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT
|
By Maci Cosmore
Calumet Laurium Keweenaw Schools switched to online learning on Monday, Sept. 28 after the Upper Western Peninsula Health Department announced all Houghton County schools will move to online classes for 2 weeks.

Back to School & Beyond

MDHHS issues Emergency Order requiring schools to issue public notices related to COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:44 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
In addition to the public notice, local health departments will continue to provide direct notification to individuals who are, or are suspected, of being a close contact of school-associated case.

Back to School & Beyond

State releases updated school-related COVID-19 outbreak details: Oct. 5

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT
|
By Alissa Pietila
Three new outbreaks have been identified by the state for locations in Upper Michigan.

Back to School & Beyond

Delta-Schoolcraft ISD closing for two days due to COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Two staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

State

EGLE Classroom launches instructional video series

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
EGLE says environmental education is an essential ingredient for developing environmental stewardship.

State

More than 60K apply for Futures for Frontliners in first two weeks

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
The governor’s office says this demonstrates the demand for education assistance.