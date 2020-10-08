4 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday in Upper Michigan, 130+ cases added

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 132 coronavirus cases Thursday, along with four new deaths.

The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

Alger: 2 cases

Baraga: 5 case

Chippewa: 1 case

Delta: 28 cases, 2 deaths, 4 recoveries

Dickinson: 28 cases, 1 death

Gogebic: 3 cases

Houghton: 33 cases, 1 death

Iron: 3 cases

Keweenaw: 2 cases

Mackinac: 2 cases

Marquette: 1 case

Menominee: 21 cases

Ontonagon: 2 cases

Schoolcraft: 1 case

As of Thursday, Oct. 8 at 4:15 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 3,149 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 1,248 are considered recovered and 50 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 32 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Oct. 8. Eight of those patients are in the ICU.

Baraga County Memorial Hospital has one patient with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has three patients, and one more in the ICU. Helen Joy Newberry Hospital has one patient, but none in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has three patients, and three in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 16 patients and five in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 113,303 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 2.30 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Oct. 8.

Michigan reported 1,197 new cases Thursday. So, the state’s total cases are up to 132,039. Twenty-two new deaths were reported statewide, with 20 from vital records review. In total, 6,869 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 99,521. The statewide recovery total is updated weekly on Saturdays.

